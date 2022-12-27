Monero (XMR) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $66.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.26 or 0.00870728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00413373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00094260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00609814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00255831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00230230 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,219,164 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

