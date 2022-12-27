Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $6.84 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $6.84 or 0.00040601 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $40.44 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,603,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,916,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

