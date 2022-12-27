MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $36.89 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $996,225.78 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

