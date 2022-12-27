MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.0306 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $27.52 million and $3,964.57 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02998673 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,571.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

