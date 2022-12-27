My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $737,588.78 and approximately $834,472.24 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.01473897 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007974 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.77 or 0.01716136 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

