My Personal CFO LLC Acquires Shares of 19,011 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

