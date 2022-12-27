My Personal CFO LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 248,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

