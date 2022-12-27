Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.19

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $413,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 300.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 106,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

