Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 837 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 18,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,829. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

