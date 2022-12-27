Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

