Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 977 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

