Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $162.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,563. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

