Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

