Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enviva worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 325.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,362.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva Announces Dividend

Shares of EVA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,622. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

