Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. 107,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,480,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

