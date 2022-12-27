National Bankshares Increases Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Trading Up 8.5 %

TSE SPB opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$13.47.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

