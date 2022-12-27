Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.40

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 35155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $632.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

