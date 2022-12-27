NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Down 5.2%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 1,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 337,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $66,958. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in NerdWallet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in NerdWallet by 64.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NerdWallet by 137.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NerdWallet by 56.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

