Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $2,457,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 55.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.