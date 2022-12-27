Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $2,457,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 55.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nestlé Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

