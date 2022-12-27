NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.