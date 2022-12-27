NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.