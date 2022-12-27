Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBO stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.