Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
NBO stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NBO)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.