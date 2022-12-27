Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Sells $39,208.26 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIMGet Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,252,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,578,797.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $37,027.61.
  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20.

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 152,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,190. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

