Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Sells $39,208.26 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,252,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,578,797.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $37,027.61.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41.

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20.

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 152,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,190. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

