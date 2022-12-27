Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $348.48 million and $521,151.88 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $877.61 or 0.05250198 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00500676 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.81 or 0.29665324 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

