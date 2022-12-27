New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36.50 on January 13th

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.50 ($0.44) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 52.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from New Century AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

New Century AIM VCT Stock Performance

New Century AIM VCT stock remained flat at GBX 78.50 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 million and a PE ratio of 3,925.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.21. New Century AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.05).

About New Century AIM VCT

(Get Rating)

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA)

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.