New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36.50 on January 13th

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.50 ($0.44) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 52.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from New Century AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

New Century AIM VCT Stock Performance

New Century AIM VCT stock remained flat at GBX 78.50 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 million and a PE ratio of 3,925.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.21. New Century AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.05).

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

