New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Crocs worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 11,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $136.81.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

