NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.76) to GBX 7,000 ($84.48) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.83) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.41) to GBX 5,600 ($67.58) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,273.00.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.00 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

