NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 3,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 628,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
NextDecade Stock Up 6.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
