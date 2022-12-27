NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 3,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 628,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

About NextDecade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NextDecade by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NextDecade by 234.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,875,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

