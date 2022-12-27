Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE NXR.UN traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.66. 125,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.05. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.03. The company has a market cap of C$649.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.