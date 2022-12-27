NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.32

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $632,012.04 and $42.32 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01712964 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

