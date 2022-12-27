NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,565. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

