NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $10.97

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $10.38. NIO shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 345,010 shares changing hands.
NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.79.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
