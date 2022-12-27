NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $10.97

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $10.38. NIO shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 345,010 shares changing hands.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

