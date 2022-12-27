NKN (NKN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.65 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. NKN has a market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008170 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.58 or 0.05076682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00500000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

