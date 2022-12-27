North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NRT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.36%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

