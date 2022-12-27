North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NRT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.36%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
