Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.14 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $207.63 million and $9.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.18 or 0.07218958 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0364146 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,863,653.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

