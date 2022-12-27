OFG Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,981. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

