OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.82

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLO. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

OLO Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 in the last ninety days. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

