OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $293,314.19 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

