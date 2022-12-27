OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.10

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 13236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,331,694 shares in the company, valued at $360,963,683.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 975,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

