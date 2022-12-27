Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %
OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.