Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

