Orchid Market Cap Achieves $49.32 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and $1.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00228082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07197318 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $845,464.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

