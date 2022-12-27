Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.37. 533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,737 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,228 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

