Osmosis Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00004418 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $365.30 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

