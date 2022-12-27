Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 3.5%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

