Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 4,640 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of IAC worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth $9,844,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of IAC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

