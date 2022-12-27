Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $5,977,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Airbnb by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.58 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

