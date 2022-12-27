Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

