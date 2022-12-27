Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

