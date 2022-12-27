Parkside Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 443,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,864,000 after buying an additional 164,864 shares in the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $403,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

