Parkside Investments LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 2.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

