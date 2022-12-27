Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.